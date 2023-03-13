The special way K-9 military, service dogs were honored in Richmond: 'Sacrifice and service'

RICHMOND, Va. — A free event at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday honored military working and service dogs.

A .9-kilometer walk was held to celebrate and recognize National K-9 Veterans Day on Monday, March 13.

The event at the South Belvedere Street memorial also included stops to remember military service dogs throughout history.

Ben King, the memorial operations director, said it’s important to honor the sacrifices of these canine warriors.

“What freedom offers us is a chance to fully express love, and what creatures that we know have expressed love more openly and genuinely than our four-legged friends,” King explained. “That’s whether they are in a combat environment, or at home — that love is expressed.”

Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Montcastle said the event hopes to remind people of their service.

"The incredible thing about military working dogs are the number of lives that they have saved over the years through their own sacrifice and service," Montcastle said. "A good number of military working dogs have given up their lives so that American service members could live on."