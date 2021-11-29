The touching way neighbors are honoring slain Quioccasin student Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some people living in the Short Pump neighborhood where 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was fatally shot lit up their homes with green lights Friday night to show their support for her family.

The Quioccasin Middle School student, whose favorite color was green, was remembered as someone who "radiated happiness" and was described as "brave, hardworking and kind to everyone."

The teenager was walking with a friend near Godwin High School in Henrico County on March 26 when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer.

The 14-year-old suspect, who was arrested the following day, appeared in court this week.

Henrico Police said that there was no connection between the teens.

The boy charged with killing Bremer had previously threatened to shoot up a school, according to Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor.