The Virginia ABC updates its online lottery

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia ABC will launch a new system for its online lottery.

The Virginia ABC Lottery lets customers purchase a bottle of select limited availability products through periodic drawings, according to the Virginia ABC website. An entry form is available online for at least three days, and odds for the winner depend on the number of entries into the lottery. At the close of the lottery period, Virginia ABC uses a random drawing process to select the winning entries for each product code offered.

The Virginia ABC said there are major changes to the processes:

• Multiple members of the same household may now enter.

• Each entrant must have their own email address.

• Identification requirements have changed (only Virginia DMV-issued driver’s licenses or ID cards).

• Active-Duty military entrants must provide military ID and orders.

• The lottery entry form is different and will require entry of the last four digits of the entrant’s ID.

• Winners can now purchase their bottle online.

• When picking up winning bottles, customers must present valid identification that matches the information submitted on their entry form.

The next lottery features 72 bottles of Reservoir Hazmat Rye Whiskey, according to the Virginia ABC.

