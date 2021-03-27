These Virginia Beach-inspired Nikes win be made after winning Instagram contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A Virginia man's custom Virginia Beach-inspired Nike Dunk SB low will be produced after winning an Instagram contest.

The shoe Kenny Jones designed features the colors of the coastline with Navy blue specifically honoring the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

The shoes also display waves and a trident representing the Neptune statue at the oceanfront.

A treble clef on the heel is a nod to Virginia Beach-area artists Timbaland, Pharrell, and Missy Elliot.

The region's 7-5-7 area code appears on the tongue.

Jones entered his design into an Instagram contest that asked people to create a design that represented a city of their choice.

A committee of voters for the Instagram account ranked Jones shoe as the top design.

Officials with the Instagram account said details on how the winning design will be available for purchase will be announced at a later date.

"Yo shoutout to the amazing artists who created were in the top 10 & honorable mentions," Jones wrote. "Ya’ll have some amazing talent! I hope to get as good at graphic design as you all one day."

Jones credited Virginia's support, which he called "like no other," for his win.