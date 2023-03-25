'They're not answering': Portsmouth families finding delays when calling 911

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— People in Portsmouth could find themselves on hold with 911, thanks to persistent staffing shortages in the city.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Crystal Johnson who called 911 when her 10-month-old son was unresponsive for nearly 30 minutes.

She said 911 never picked up.

"I mean we were crying, we were screaming, it was just awful," said, Johnson said.

The afternoon of Dec. 2 will always be a terrible memory for Johnson. She was working when she got a phone call from her mom who broke the news to her about her baby boy.

"I said 'mom call 911, call 911 right now.' She said 'I did, they're not answering' and I'm like 'what do you mean they're not answering?' She said 'they're not answering.' I hung up and started calling them myself. I'm letting it ring, I'm letting it ring and no one answered," Johnson said.

She said she let the phone ring for about 45 seconds.

News 3 obtained a call log from the City of Portsmouth, showing all calls made to 911 that day. Johnson along with her mom called five times within seven minutes.

She said nobody picked up.

It's an issue city council members are concerned about, as well/

"We haven't stepped back to take a look at what isn't getting through, and is it because the technology isn't working? Is it because the people aren't properly trained? We don't know what the answer is," said Portsmouth Councilman Mark Hugel.

During a city council meeting on Monday, councilmembers said a recent audit revealed the average dispatch response time is 20 minutes to contact police when taking an emergency call.

In some cases, Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said they don't pick up at all.

The chief points out the issue surrounding the many vacancies within the 911 call center.

"The fire chief and I are going to work out a plan to get some additional individuals to work in that capacity whether it be injured individuals, walking, wounded, or volunteers. The system will be fixed," Jenkins said.

Johnson's son was treated for his seizure, and doing better now.

Johnson has a message for the city.

"Just get someone, someone needs to be there to answer that phone," said Johnson.

News 3 asked the city how many vacancies are open right now in its 911 call center. The city said a formal request needs to be made to get that information.

We're working to get those answers for you.

