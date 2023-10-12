This Chesterfield woman says she is now able to pursue her educational dreams thanks to a United Way program

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield mom says she is now able to reach her goals thanks in part to a United Way program paying for her daughter's childcare so she can pursue her degree.

Quiara Jones is a single mom raising two young girls with big dreams in Chesterfield. Her youngest daughter wants to be a veterinarian and her oldest aspires to become a dance choreographer.

Quiara Jones Jones' daughters

While she is teaching her girls to dream, she is also trying to not give up her own dreams of graduating from college.

Jones says it costs over one thousand dollars a month to put her girls in childcare while she attends classes at Virginia Union University.

“It’s a lot to juggle. Of course, you want to meet their needs while trying to meet your own needs and goals,” she said.

It comes at a time when the cost of childcare is up 6% over last year, according to the US Labor Department.

That’s putting the cost of childcare at more than 7% of families' annual income which is against the recommendation from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Jones turned to a program at the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg to help her pursue her education. She got accepted to the "WomenRise Program", which the organization said is a program that helps pay for childcare, allowing single moms to go to school.

“It’s a burden off my shoulders and allows me to focus more on school instead of focusing on meeting all ends,” Jones said.

The United Way said they are helping 19 families so far this year. They announced Thursday they also received $50,000 dollars in funding from Molina Healthcare of Virginia.

"To be able to help them to do that to beat those odds that is what it is all about,” said United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg CEO Barbara Couto Sipe.

Jones said she is now on track to graduate this May with a degree in social work.

Jones she wants to go into the field to give back - just like others have given back to her. As she inches closer to this goal, she said she is also focused on showing her girls to never give up.

Quiara Jones

“I’m proud of myself and I hope my children are proud of me. It’s about empowering them and motivating them. You can do it. Mom has done it. Keep aiming for your goals,” she shared.

The United Way said the application for the program will be released in early Spring. To apply, applicants must:



Be a single female head of household with custody of at least one child

Be enrolled or have plans to enroll in an education or career training program that is at least 40 hours and that results in a degree or credential

Have an annual income of $60,000 or less

Reside in the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg region (Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Petersburg, Powhatan, Richmond)

Use a licensed or voluntary registered childcare provider

You can learn more about the program by clicking here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!