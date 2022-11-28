"This has been our darkest hour," Chesapeake Mayor Rick West discusses plans to move city forward

After a mass shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart that killed six people, Chesapeake mayor Rick West is discussing his plans to move the city forward.

Monday evening, Mayor West and the city are hosting a candlelight vigil to bring the community together and mourn alongside one another.

"In 1963, the community came together and created Chesapeake, and since that time I cannot believe there has ever been a time where there was more darkness," said Mayor West. "This candlelight brings light to that darkness. This has been our darkest hour."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares are also expected to attend Monday's vigil.

Mayor West says the city is currently printing "Chesapeake Strong" stickers and offering mental healthcare through their department of human services.

The mayor also says his team plans to apply for an emergency declaration. This will allow the city to receive money from state and federal governments that they can use to support the families of the victims. The funds will also pay the city back for the additional resources they've been utilizing.

"A lot of resources go into an emergency like this," explained Mayor West. "Just think about that night, all night long a lot of police officers were there and there's a cost to that. And thankfully the state and federal governments have avenues that allow us to reimburse for those costs."

Mayor West says he has also received advice directly from the White House regarding how to respond in these types of situations.

That advice led the city to create a streamlined method of donating to avoid any scams surrounding donation sites like GoFundMe. The city of Chesapeake is currently working with The United Way to establish a donation portal. Mayor West says 100% of the money raised will be distributed to the families of the six victims who were killed along with those who were injured.