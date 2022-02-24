'Most difficult time that we've had since the pandemic'; Small businesses in Hampton Roads feel impacts of labor shortages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Any way you cut it, it's rough out there right now for small business owners throughout Hampton Roads. One cleaning company owner tells us he's losing employees left and right, and he’s been forced to turn away job opportunities because of it.

News3 spoke with the owner of Darden and Sons LLC, a cleaning company based here in Hampton Roads, and he said last year he had 18 employees, today he only has 8, prompting him to lose close to $100,000 because of labor shortages.

It's been an ongoing struggle for many businesses owners, but one is speaking out.

Travis Darden, Owner of Darden and Sons LLC said "I'm wearing multiple hats right now. I'm wearing the hat of the employee, supervisor, manager, as well of the CEO of the company."

Balancing many roles, because the impact of labor shortages has hit him hard. Darden said many of his workers are being scooped up by higher paying companies, mainly amazon in this case.

"We can't compete with the rates that there paying and obviously with inflation on prices, gas, and just the cost of operation it's almost making it impossible for us to even make that transition" said Darden.

But that's not the only issue. He Darden said "This is the most difficult time that we've had since the pandemic. When the omicron variant did surface last year, late last year, that really intensified things as well and then after January 1st it seemed like everything just went in the opposite direction."

"Just this week we turned down a 30 Sherwin-Williams throughout Hampton roads, all the way to Franklin Virginia, just because of the lack of personnel, and were talking about $100,000 contracts."

While the cleaning business is flush with work, the employees that remain said they have to take on extra responsibilities.

Tamara Washington, Darden and Sons LLC Employee said "Now your kind of helping out wherever is needed and it's all over the 7 cities."

Just Wednesday Darden said he lost 2 employees, meaning employee Tamara Washington has to step in.

"It differentiates between cleaning residential spaces to commercial and then possibly floor work also" said Washington.

Workforce Council experts said small businesses should work with community leaders to attract potential workers, especially welcoming new residents.

Erica Spencer, Senior Business Development Manager for Small Business Workforce Development said "Whether that is working with a high school getting some of those students in or becoming part of programs like the reentry program, to get some of those returning citizens back to work."

Although many want to go back to a Pre-Pandemic workforce, Spencer said businesses have to be flexible at this time.

"You may lose an employee to a larger company that could pay more but you may be able to get two part times employees doing the same amount of work that may be high school seniors, or you may be able to get someone re-entering that has to have a job and has to get back on their feet that's willing to do the work" said Spencer.

Here are some resources if you're in need of assistance, and the owner of Darden and Son's LLC is hiring.

