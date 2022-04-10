Watch
News

Actions

This mother hopes her grief will help other women 'know their worth'

This mother hopes her grief will help other women 'know their worth'
Shirley Scarborough
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 11:37:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. – A non-profit group that mentors teen girls and young women hosted an event to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

The group Cry Loud, Spare Not, Speak Up hosted the breakfast Saturday at The Word Church International Ministries in Richmond.

Shirley Scarborough founded the organization after her daughter, Francesca, was in an abusive relationship and was murdered two years ago.

“I wanted to start a non-profit that would help younger women, older women, whoever to not be in the same situation that she was in,” Scarborough said. "And to also know their worth, to know they are special and that God made them special. And it’s kind of a way of dealing with my grief and having closure.”

The group mentors teen girls and young women by helping them develop boundaries and build their self-esteem.

The event was the first of its kind for the non-profit. Scarborough hopes to host similar ones in the future.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱 Trending on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News App
Girls heard shooting that killed Henrico teen Driver killed after crashing into Virginia Beach restaurant Shelter's puppy snuggle sessions 'make everything better' Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen Mother of 6 disgusted after discovering home is infested with rodents DNA tests unite 3 generations of family for 1st time

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home