This special GoFundMe is online and helping families affected by UVA shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Online fundraising website GoFundMe established a hub to help the families of those impacted by the deadly November 13 shooting at the University of Virginia.

"The GoFundMe community is coming together to support those affected," a message on the hub read. "Donate to verified fundraisers below to offer your help. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update this page with more fundraisers as they are verified."

GoFundMe

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a charter bus following a school trip to Washington, D.C. Two other students were shot and survived.

A family spokesperson for Mike Hollins, a running back on the team who was shot in the back, said he was showing signs of improvement Tuesday after a second surgery.

He was removed from a ventilator and was able to visit with family and friends in his hospital room, said Joe Gipson, the chief operating officer of a law firm in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, works.

The shooting suspect, a classmate and former UVA football teammate of the victims, appeared in court Wednesday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney. A judge ordered him held without bond and appointed a public defender to represent him until he secures private counsel.

One witness told police the suspect pointed the gun at Chandler, shot him as he was sleeping, and Chandler slid to the floor, Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said.

The witness said Jones was “aiming at certain people” and not shooting randomly, according to Hingeley.

Responding officers found Chandler and Perry dead on the bus, Hingeley said. Davis died from his wounds at a hospital, he said.

University President Jim Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive behind the shooting. Court documents filed so far in the matter have offered no additional insight, and Hingeley did not address a possible motive Wednesday.

The judge set a December status hearing in the case. Jones, who has been in custody since he was arrested in suburban Richmond late Monday morning, appeared somber. He did not speak during the hearing except to respond to questions from the judge, including about his employment and ability to pay for an attorney.

Jones had worked part-time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia since September, Kate Lambert, the group's CEO, confirmed in an emailed statement.

Jones was a member of the football team during the 2018 season, a one-semester walk-on, according to athletics director Carla Williams.

In interviews, his father has expressed confusion and astonishment and apologized to the victims' families.

