This squirrel is going viral for learning how to ring a bell

BERKELEY, Calif. (CNN) — A squirrel in California is going viral for learning how to ring a bell.

Grad students and researchers at a Berkeley microbiology lab in California said they have been feeding the squirrel who visits them at their window ledge.

Recently, they trained it to ring a bell when he arrives to get a treat.

“I heard this ringing noise, and I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Alienor Baskevitch, a microbiologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said. “My co-worker was like, ‘Oh, we taught the squirrel to ring the bell.”

The researchers named the squirrel Kluyver after famous microbiologist Albert Kluyver.

“I think we don’t want the squirrel to rely on us as the main source of food,” Baskevitch said.

The team trained the squirrel to make the bell ring when he begs for food. When he hit the string to ring the bell, he got a nut.

Now it appears the lab rats are at the service of the squirrel.