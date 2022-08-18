Though he died young, his friends and family say this Mechanicsville teen's legacy will live on

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover community is grappling with grief following the sudden death of recent Atlee High School graduate Efe Obrimah.

Officials found him lying on the ground near the Atlee High School field press box on Saturday afternoon. The cause of his death is under investigation but officials do not suspect foul play.

Obrimah was a scholar in the classroom and a star on the track with national, state and regional recognition. Despite his accolades, his friends and family will remember his young life far beyond the standout student and athlete he was.

Photo shared with WTVR

His friends called him an inspiration and a role model in all aspects of his life and a person who everyone loved.

“If you were to try to create the perfect human being in a lab, it’d be Efe. He was smart, athletic, but most importantly kind,” said one friend.

The abrupt loss of his life is leaving the Hanover community struggling to come to terms with his tragic passing. His teammates and friends say they are still in disbelief after learning the news over the weekend.

Friends said that Obrimah was like a brother and was a mentor to so many. They added that he would go all out during track practices and practice extra hours without complaints.

Greg Durgin, a friend of his, shared how Obrimah's work ethic was like no other.

"Never once did he put anyone down. He always recognized the value that was spending time with others, having fun and pushing ourselves to the best of our abilities," one friend said.

Photo shared with WTVR

While he was only here on Earth for some time, his friends said they feel certain that his legacy and impact will never leave them.

“You can’t forget Efe. There is the how to remember him, but it’s just that you won’t forget him, said Daniel Mudd.

The principal of Atlee High School shared the following message with the school community on Wednesday night: