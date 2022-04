CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Power has been restored to the majority of customers in Chesapeake who experienced an outage Friday night.

A spokesperson with Dominion Energy confirmed to News 3 the cause of the outage is due to an issue with a transmission line.

Initially, more than 10,000 people were reported to be without power; however, just before 10 p.m., just under 5,000 were still experiencing service disruptions.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Dominion told us power has been restored to all but 170 people.

