EASTERN SHORE, Va. - Thousands of dead fish were spilled in Hampton Roads waters Tuesday morning and are washing up on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, a menhaden vessel owned by Ocean Harvesters of Reedville spilled several thousand menhaden near Silver Beach on the Eastern Shore.

As a result of winds and tides, fish were reported washing ashore by the morning of Wednesday, July 6.

Ocean Harvesters has reportedly mobilized equipment to the area to begin the process of removing fish from the beaches.

According to the VMRC, the menhaden fleet averages three spills annually over the past four years. Additionally, of the 14 spills between 2018 and 2022, only two occurred in the Chesapeake Bay, with the remaining incidents occurring while fishing in the ocean.

If you or someone you know finds large quantities of dead fish floating or on the beach, contact VMRC dispatchers at 757-247-2265 or 757-247-2266.