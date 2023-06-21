Thousands of Dominion Energy customers in Hampton Roads without power following storm

We're seeing the impacts from the recent wind and rain in the form of thousands of power outages.

Dominion Energy's outage map shows a big chunk of outages in Gloucester. Around 7 a.m., there were about 6,000 customers in Gloucester without power.

Dominion Energy Dominion's power outage map, taken around 7 a.m.

At the same time, there were also 4,000 customers without power in Mathews County and 2,000 in James City County. We're also seeing some smaller pockets of outages in Newport News and Virginia Beach.

According to Dominion's map, crews have been dispatched to the impacts areas and are already working on restoring power.

News 3 is reaching out to Dominion Energy for more information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.