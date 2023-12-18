Thousands of Dominion Energy customers without power between Va., NC

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy reports thousands of customers between Virginia and North Carolina are without power due to Sunday night's heavy winds.

Weather First Warning Forecast: Messy day with rain, wind and possible flooding April Loveland

More than 2,000 customers were without power in Norfolk, according to Dominion Energy's outage map, and other outages were being reported in the Seven Cities and Northeastern North Carolina.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told News 3's Jay Greene crews were working on some trees down in the Outer Banks, as well.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward said a wind advisory is in place until 7 a.m. Monday.

