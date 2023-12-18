Watch Now
Thousands of Dominion Energy customers without power between Va., NC

Dominion Energy prepares for storm damage and power outages
Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 21:15:08-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy reports thousands of customers between Virginia and North Carolina are without power due to Sunday night's heavy winds.

First Warning Forecast: Messy day with rain, wind and possible flooding

April Loveland
9:48 AM, Dec 17, 2023

More than 2,000 customers were without power in Norfolk, according to Dominion Energy's outage map, and other outages were being reported in the Seven Cities and Northeastern North Carolina.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told News 3's Jay Greene crews were working on some trees down in the Outer Banks, as well.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward said a wind advisory is in place until 7 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
