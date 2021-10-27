Thousands of interstate maintenance workers lose jobs

RICHMOND, Va. -- About 2,000 employees for a VDOT subcontractor learned last Friday that they no longer had jobs.

The company, known as DBI, maintained the interstates and rest stops. Now, many are left with a lot of unanswered questions. Some of those who were let go appear to be working with a new company.

"As of 5 p.m. Friday, DBI services went out of business and told all employees that we no longer had jobs," Dennis Walters, a former DBI employee, said.

DBI is responsible for things like repairing potholes, damaged signs and guard rails, closing lanes during accidents and taking care of drainage ditches and trees.

They are also responsible for taking care of rest areas along the interstates.

"Ok, it's absolutely crucial. I mean, we need the flexibility to stop for almost any reason you could think of with a one-year-old and a three-year-old and you just never know when it's going to happen so having options like this are really helpful," Jeff Tolbert, a father who stopped at a rest stop, said.

If the DBI shut down and forced rest areas to close, many would consider it a major inconvenience.

"We're ablate come into the bathroom and change our one-year-old and let our three-year-old run around safely, that wouldn't be in a gas station or a drive-thru for a restaurant.

"VDOT has stepped up and insured all the employees across the state are going to work and the rest areas are going to remain open and everybody is going to get paid," Walters said.

Some subcontractors with DBI are now stuck with money concerns. One said that they could lose their business if the money they are owed by DBI doesn't come soon.

Former employees on the maintenance side said that they haven't been contacted by anyone offering them to come back to work.

VDOT shared the following statement about DBI going out of business: