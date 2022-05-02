Watch
Thousands of passengers arrive in Downtown Norfolk on Norwegian Joy

Posted at 1:51 PM, May 02, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Another cruise ship made its way to Norfolk Monday morning with the arrival of thousands of passengers.

2,227 passengers arrived in Downtown Norfolk Monday morning on the Norwegian Joy.

The 1,100-foot-long ship will become a familiar site, making 17 total stops in Norfolk this year.

The vessel will return next Monday. On May 15, 3,839 passengers will sail from Norfolk to the Bahamas as Nauticus welcomes back Carnival Cruise Line.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Gateway arrived in the Mermaid City on back-to-back days for the first time since the return of cruise ships in February. The two ships brought a combined 5,000 passengers to Downtown Norfolk.

