Thousands of people removed from voter rolls in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - About 3,000 people are being removed from voter rolls in the city ahead of November's elections, the city's registrar tells News 3.

Vicki Lewis says these are voters who did not respond to a notice about a change of address and did not vote in the last two federal elections in 2018 and 2020.

Two state delegates are holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to call for people to make sure their registration is up-to-date ahead of Election Day on November 2.

Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) and Del. Shelly Simonds (D-Newport News) will also be holding a day of action on Sunday to register people to vote.

People in Newport News have until 5 p.m. on October 11 to register. They can register online through the Department of Elections website.

Lewis said the number of voters being removed may appear higher than normal due to the number of voters who registered to vote ahead of the 2016 election.

