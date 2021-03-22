Thousands of runners participate in return of annual Shamrock Marathon Weekend in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Runners took their mark over the weekend at the 50th annual Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend.

The boardwalk was not filled with a "sea of green" runners like in years past, however thousands of runners still participated in the annual run.

Participants were able to run or walk at their own leisure as the event had a race distance for every goal, including a marathon, half marathon, 8K. and challenges.

Organizers told News 3 that they're happy to have the race back and so are local businesses.

"We decided in 2021 we were going to focus on what we could do and not what we could not do," Co-race director Amy Frostick said. "There's about 30% that traveled from out of this area for the race so everybody so excited you're so excited to get out and actually be able to run and experience some thing that's not virtual."

Congratulations to News 3's very own Meteorologist April Loveland and reporters Erin Miller and Anthony Sabella for completing their course in the Shamrock Marathon.

