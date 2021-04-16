Thousands of shots left over after first week of walk-up registration in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Thousands of shots never made it into arms in Virginia Beach this week.

After the first week of walk-up registrations and vaccinations at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, health officials says not enough people are showing up to get vaccinated.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Emergency Coordinator Bob Engle says at least 4,000 shots in the past two weeks would’ve been given out if people showed up at the convention center.

The health department continues to urge people to go to vbgov.com to access the direct link to schedule an appointment date or walk-up.

Walk-up registration continues for a second week at the convention center next Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are several thousand appointments available.

The convention center is closed for vaccinations on Fridays while the health department extends resources in underserved communities.

Bel Dizon’s entire family got vaccinated together Friday at the community clinics held at Bow Creek Recreation Center. Community members of color flocked to get their second vaccine Friday.

“I feel like at least I have done this one accomplishment,” said Bel Dizon.

“My church actually put out an email and that’s what led me here,” explained Brenda Atkins.

“We reached out to churches from the African-American community, we reached out to the Filipino community and the Hispanic community, and those are the people that you’re seeing for the majority of the people who are going into the clinic today,” said Engle.

Madelaine Escobar received her second dose with her grandparents, who she says, have trouble speaking English. “I’m glad that they got theirs today and we’re done,” she said.

The health department says it will continue to plan for more community clinic in underserved communities.

Additional walk-up registration days at the convention center will be made available in the coming days.