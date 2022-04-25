Watch
Thousands of Virginia Beach customers without power due to vehicle crash

Dominion Energy Outage Map
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 25, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thousands of Virginia Beach residents are without power Monday afternoon.

Dominion Energy customers in the North Landing area experienced a power outage that is expected to last several hours.

According to Paula Miller, a Dominion Energy official, a vehicle crash resulted in a broken pole, causing the outage.

She says it will take several hours to replace the pole.

As of 6:30 p.m., around 2,500 customers are without power. The Dominion Energy outage map estimates a time of restoration around 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., Tuesday morning.

