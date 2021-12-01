Thousands without power on Eastern Shore Wednesday morning causing Accomack Co. schools to close

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. - Thousands of people are without power on the Eastern Shore Wednesday morning.

The A & N Electric website shows 501+ people near Cape Charles, Eastville, Nassawadox and Exmore are without power as of 8:45 a.m.

The map shows no cause reported at this time and News 3 has reached out to the company for more information.

Due to the widespread power outages, Accomack County Public Schools will be closing all schools for the remainder of the day and officials said all after school activities are canceled as well.