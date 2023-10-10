Threatening message directed towards Newport News school discovered; additional security measures in place

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A threatening message directed at Woodside High School in Newport News was discovered Tuesday.

School officials tells News 3 while police are investigating, they haven't determined if the threat is credible.

Increased security measures are in place to include random safety searches throughout the day, plus they have weapons detection screening.

"We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and we will continue to be cautious," said the principal, Dr. Mary Hardesty.

According to school officials, those measures will continue through Wednesday.