Three adults displaced following house fire in Pocahontas Village section of Virginia Beach

Posted at 6:32 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 18:32:58-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three adults are now displaced after a house fire in the Pocahontas Village section of the city.

On Friday around 2:54 a.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Onondaga Road. Engine 7 arrived with smoke showing.

The fire was under control at 3:10 a.m.

Firefighters say three adults would now be displaced and Red Cross will be assisting them. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

