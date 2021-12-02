Three black cats burned during suspected animal cruelty in Norfolk

*Warning: Some pictures above may be disturbing to some

NORFOLK, Va - Three black cats were found with severe burns on 41st street in Highland Park in Norfolk.

A local rescue organization, Feral Affairs Network, found the cats and helped get them medical attention. The cats are part of a feral colony that lives in the area.

A vet with Dog & Cat Hospital in Norfolk told News 3 they believe the burns were malicious.

The first incident happened in March, the second on October 31, and the third November 8. The cat, named Dolores, from the October 31 incident is still receiving medical care for her burns.

A case has been opened by Norfolk Animal Control. Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control at 757-823-4479.

If you're interested in donating to Dolores' care, more information can be found here.