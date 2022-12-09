Three dogs rescued from Suffolk house fire Thursday night

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire crews rescued three dogs from a fire in Suffolk Thursday evening.

At 5:55 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were called to a house fire in the 2100 block of Holland Corner Road. Arriving crews found smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Everyone had gotten out but there were still dogs inside. Crews said they were able to rescue three dogs including one that needed to be resuscitated.

Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom on the second floor and put it out, and three people were displaced.

An investigation is underway to figure out what exactly caused the fire.