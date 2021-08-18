Three people displaced after Suffolk garage fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - A garage fire has forced three people out of their home in the 5000 block of South Links Circle Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call about the fire at 1:31 p.m., and the first unit from Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene in the Harbourview South Village neighborhood at 1:38 p.m.

Firefighters found light smoke showing from the garage when they arrived at the two-story home and quickly knocked down the fire.

The fire was primarily confined to the garage and a section of the first floor and was called under control at 2:18 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The three people, all adults, have been displaced but did not ask for help from the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

