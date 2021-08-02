Three people shot in Williamsburg overnight

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in the area of many popular businesses overnight Monday.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call about gun shots coming from the 3000 block of Mooretown Road.

Officials said at this time there are three victims with gunshot wounds that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals by medics. One victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

It is still early in the investigation so the details are limited at this time, police said.

The address where the shootings happened is near many businesses including, a mini-golf, a few restaurants and hotels.

If you have any information on this incident call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.