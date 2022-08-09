Three rescued after jon boat capsizes on Pasquotank River Monday evening

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. – Three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their jon boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Monday evening, officials told News 3.

According to Petty Officer McGee with the U.S. Coast Guard District 5 Public Affairs Office, USCG received word around 8:52 p.m. Monday evening that a twelve-foot jon boat had capsized. Three people, aged 20, 21, and 30, were holding onto the side of the hull, and one of them was able to dial 911 for help, McGee said. A 29-foot-vessel from U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City responded and safely pulled all three boaters from the river. The boaters were taken to a boat ramp in downtown Elizabeth City, where they declined EMS treatment.

In addition to the U.S. Coast Guard, Sgt. Scott Powers with the Camden County Sheriff's Office said CCSO deputies responded to the end of Windy Heights Drive in the White Hall Shores area to assist in location of the vessel.