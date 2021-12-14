Three separate Suffolk crashes affect afternoon commute

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to three separate crashes that affected traffic in the city Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call for the first crash in the area of the Route 58 bypass and Wilroy Road westbound around 3:14 pm.

After a preliminary investigation, police say three passenger vehicles were involved in this crash. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave all three drivers emergency medical assessment, but none of them had to be taken to the hospital.

Lanes were initially closed after the crash but have since reopened.

A short time after this crash, a two-vehicle crash happened in the same area on the eastbound side of Route 58.

A preliminary investigation revealed that this second crash involved a rear-end collision between two passenger vehicles. Both drivers were given emergency medical assessment and treatment, and like the first crash, no one had to be taken to the hospital.

As of 4:30 p.m., one eastbound lane is closed.

Authorities say a third crash was reported in the same area; a vehicle was found in the grass median. This was unrelated to the other two crashes.

No injuries were reported in this third crash.

Drivers can expect delays in the area while all involved vehicles are removed from the scene.

Investigations into each of these crashes remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.