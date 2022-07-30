Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 30, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The kids will be back in school and the summer will be over before you know it. So before that happens, make sure you take advantage of the weekends!

News 3 is helping you plan with three things you can do.

Downtown Hampton Live Concert Series

You can't go wrong with an outdoor concert! They've been happening nearly every weekend in Downtown Hampton.

This Friday, you could catch Lions Bridge down at Mill Point Park for free. The concert kicked off at 6 p.m. and ended at 8:30 p.m.

Next weekend, you can catch the Fuzz Band from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If you can't catch the show, the park will have concerts throughout August as well.

Craig Robinson at The Funny Bone

Any fans of 'The Office' out there? Craig Robinson, or Darryl from 'The Office,' is performing at The Funny Bone in Virginia Beach all weekend long.

Tickets are being sold in pairs or for a table of four.

Prices are about $52 a person.

Christmas in July

It's the last weekend in July — meaning it's your last chance to celebrate Christmas in July!

The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo, North Carolina will host several craft vendors for their celebration.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $4 for anyone over 18.