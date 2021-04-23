Watch
News

Actions

Three tips before booking summer travel

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
storyblocks-beautiful-beach_H2fMfjn3Fv.jpg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 14:36:21-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Many of us are ready to start doing some traveling again, but before you book your summer vacation, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

"If you know where to look, there are some really great ways to save," said Sara Skirboll, a shopping & trends expert with RetailMeNot.

She has three tips for anyone planning a trip.

First - consider a vacation that's within driving distance, such as a national park.

Once you decide on a location, look into private vacation rentals like an AirBNB so that you can have a lot of space and don't have to be around a lot of people.

Finally, check cancellation polices carefully.

"There are so many unknowns right now," Skirboll said. "Make sure you're reading the fine print, and make sure to book a trip that has a good cancellation policy."

Many airlines and hotels are offering flexible options right now in hopes of getting more business.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education