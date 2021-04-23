Three tips before booking summer travel

NORFOLK, Va. - Many of us are ready to start doing some traveling again, but before you book your summer vacation, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

"If you know where to look, there are some really great ways to save," said Sara Skirboll, a shopping & trends expert with RetailMeNot.

She has three tips for anyone planning a trip.

First - consider a vacation that's within driving distance, such as a national park.

Once you decide on a location, look into private vacation rentals like an AirBNB so that you can have a lot of space and don't have to be around a lot of people.

Finally, check cancellation polices carefully.

"There are so many unknowns right now," Skirboll said. "Make sure you're reading the fine print, and make sure to book a trip that has a good cancellation policy."

Many airlines and hotels are offering flexible options right now in hopes of getting more business.