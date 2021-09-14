Watch
Vehicle breaks through MMMBT wall during crash, briefly shutting down northbound I-664 lanes

Posted at 7:50 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 08:12:34-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating several vehicle crashes that caused I-664 northbound at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, to shut down Tuesday morning.

VDOT said the crash occurred as a result of two prior minor crashes in the northbound lanes.

Officials said a chain reaction to slowing and stopped vehicles caused the other crash.

The three car crash caused minor non-life threatening injuries.

A total of three crashes are being investigated, VDOT said.

All lanes to the NB bridge of I-664 were opened at 7:38 a.m.

