Vehicle breaks through MMMBT wall during crash, briefly shutting down northbound I-664 lanes

SUFFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating several vehicle crashes that caused I-664 northbound at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, to shut down Tuesday morning.

VDOT said the crash occurred as a result of two prior minor crashes in the northbound lanes.

Officials said a chain reaction to slowing and stopped vehicles caused the other crash.

The three car crash caused minor non-life threatening injuries.

A total of three crashes are being investigated, VDOT said.

All lanes to the NB bridge of I-664 were opened at 7:38 a.m.