Vehicle breaks through MMMBT wall during crash, briefly shutting down northbound I-664 lanes

SUFFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating several vehicle crashes that caused I-664 northbound at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, to shut down Tuesday morning.
VDOT said the crash occurred as a result of two prior minor crashes in the northbound lanes.
Officials said a chain reaction to slowing and stopped vehicles caused the other crash.
The three car crash caused minor non-life threatening injuries.
A total of three crashes are being investigated, VDOT said.
All lanes to the NB bridge of I-664 were opened at 7:38 a.m.
#Breaking update: 664 NB remains closed in #Suffolk due to a multi-vehicle #crash on the #bridge - one vehicle is partially hanging off the left side of the barrier. #Traffic is backed up to Pughsville Rd. https://t.co/GTPiCyeeU2 #Virginia #Breakingnews pic.twitter.com/TBYvacm1oq— Ted Noah (@TedNoah) September 14, 2021