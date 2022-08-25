Three Virginia Beach men arrested in connection to robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH- VA — Three Virginia Beach men were arrested on robbery charges and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
After the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a robbery at the block of 3600 Chase Court.
According to the VBPD, officers were called to the scene at around 6:55 p.m. on August 24.
VBPD was able to locate the suspect's vehicle and later took them into custody.
The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Lashun Bradshaw, 21-year-old Kareem Best, and 23-year-old Javon Almeyda, all of Virginia Beach.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information that could assist police, call the Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.