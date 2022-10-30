Three-year-old grazed by bullet in Chesapeake, police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, V.a — Chesapeake police department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Farmer Lane around 1:43 p.m. This is near Shady Lane.

Officers tell News 3 that upon arrival they learned that a dark-colored sedan drove through the area and fired multiple gunshots.

As a result, a three-year-old was grazed by the bullet.

According to the release, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is asked to contact the Chesapeake police department or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.