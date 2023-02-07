Tickets now on sale for Hamilton at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets to see Hamilton in Norfolk went on sale Monday morning, according to an announcement from producer Jeffrey Seller, Nederlander National Markets and Broadway In Norfolk.

Producer Jeffrey Seller, Nederlander National Markets and Broadway In Norfolk announce today that HAMILTON single tickets will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 6 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayInNorfolk.com [broadwayinnorfolk.com] and in person at the Scope Arena box office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Prices range from $49 to $169 with premiums from $179, and will be available for performances March 28 – April 9, 2023 at Chrysler Hall.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. There will be a digital lottery for a select number of $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. For information regarding ticket purchases for groups of ten or more, call SevenVenues Group Services Hotline at 757.664.6418 or email groupsales@sevenvenues.com.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Norfolk engagement should be made through www.BroadwayInNorfolk.com. [broadwayinnorfolk.com.]

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

