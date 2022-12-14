Tide Light Rail unable to provide service in certain areas of Norfolk due to flooding, road damage

NORFOLK, Va. — The Tide Light Rail is not able to get to one station due to flooding and road damage.

HRT tweeted Wednesday morning that the light rail service is not able to get through City Hall/Monticello Station due to flooding and possible road damage.

They say a bus bridge has been requested.

According to another tweet from HRT, Tide Light Rail is currently unable to provide service from station to EVMC Fort Norfolk Station.

HRT says bus shuttles will provide service between the impacted stations.

News 3 is working on learning more.