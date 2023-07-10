Tide rides to & from Harbor Park free on Norfolk Tides fireworks game nights

NORFOLK, Va. — For the rest of the summer, you can get to and from Harbor Park for free on game nights with fireworks!

Hampton Roads Transit announced the Tide will take people to and from the stadium for free, effective immediately, for game nights with fireworks. All Tides fans have to do is show their game ticket to get a free ride on the light rail.

The free rides can be taken two hours before and after the game, HRT says.

The dates for the rest of the season’s fireworks game nights are as follows: July 15, July 29, August 5, August 26, September 9 and September 16.