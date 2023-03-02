Tidewater Community College helps English language learners navigate life in the U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH — National Reading Month is celebrated every March. It’s a celebration of literacy, but also a time to reflect on how to get every student the tools they need to succeed.

When it comes to English language learners, their needs are different, and teachers are trying to close the gaps to make sure every student gets the best education they can.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, the number of English learners has increased by 20% statewide. These students can encounter a unique set of challenges trying to navigate life in a new language.

News 3 spoke with students and instructors at Tidewater Community College to find out more about their experiences.

“My godmother sometimes is saying something in English and she's like, ‘can you repeat this again, please? Because I don't understand you,'” said Alessandra Bados, an international student. “And then I get frustrated because she doesn't understand me.”

Originally from Honduras, Bados has been studying English at Tidewater Community College for six months now. She said it was hard when she first moved to the U.S.

“It was horrible. A disaster. I remember that during my first two weeks, I think so,” said Bados. “I was not able to understand what native speakers were saying.”

But she worked hard to overcome the language barrier.

“And then through the time, I was like, 'Oh, now, I understood what you just said.' So, I feel more comfortable," said Bados.

She moved to the U.S. in the hopes of getting a college degree.

“This is [the] biggest dream of any person, to get a higher education in another country that is not yours," Bados said.

English language learners develop their English literacy skills by mastering the same elements they would with any other language, including listening and comprehension, vocabulary, and fluency.

“I'm here to study cybersecurity. But it turns out my English is not good enough to go directly to my cybersecurity major. So, I have to improve my English before," said Mouhamed Olossoumare, who moved to the U.S. from Togo.

Like Alessandra, Olossoumare moved here to study. He knew some English before he came to the country with his family, but he'd find himself translating what he wanted to say from French into English.

“I think my English has improved, and the one proof of that is I'm here speaking English! But I'm still working on it in order to be more comfortable,” said Olossoumare.

Both students said they don’t know where they’d be if it hadn’t been for the support from their teachers and TCC.

“I've learned this language myself. So, I know what's difficult, and how much time, perhaps, something takes,” said Sirje Russell, an English as a Second Language instructor.

Originally from Estonia, Russell says she’s walked in her students’ shoes because she was once an English learner, too.

This semester, the ESL program at TCC has 132 students enrolled. Russell teaches nearly a third of them.

“I believe that we learn a second language just like we learn how to play the piano,” said Russell. “Basically, you just have to practice.”

According to the Virginia Department of Education, more than 10,000 adult students in the state are English language learners.

Students News 3 spoke with encouraged others to pursue their goals and follow their dreams.

“Don't be shy. English can be difficult, it can even be crazy at times, but when you least expect it, you're going to be speaking English," said Bados.

“I think that if you are in the United States, and you want to improve or move forward with life in the United States, you have to learn English. Because here, a lot of people don't speak your language," said Olossoumare. "So, if you want to get ahead in this country, you have to know how to communicate."

But it’s not just these students studying English who are learning.

Each person brings a unique set of assets, experiences, and backgrounds that can help enrich other students, educators, and Hampton Roads at large.