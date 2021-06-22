Watch
News

Actions

Tidewater Community College offering first funeral directing degree in Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
funeral
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 04:56:11-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's a job that could be looked at as physically and emotionally draining.

"Once, there was a time that those that entered the profession were from a family firm. That's not the case anymore," said Joseph Walton with Walton Funeral Home.

Walton is referring to the job of a funeral director. He runs Walton Funeral Home and is now wearing another hat - that of instructor of TCC's new Funeral Services program.

"It is great to be able to have the experience in being a practitioner and to bring that into the classroom as well," said Walton.

TCC is the first college in the nation - and the only college in the state - to now soon offer an associate degree in funeral directing.

"Individuals entering the profession have a unique set of skills. They are able to empathize and have attention to detail and strong business skills," he said.

The course offered this fall will be 100% online. Students will gain insight into funeral home operations and management while providing care to grieving families.

"Many of the courses are social science, psychology, religion, and there is a business law component as well," he said.

Related: Virginia program provides free tuition for community college students

The 61-credit program will prepare students to be certified crematory operators and and provide a path to licenseship for those who don't want to be in the preparation room. Walton says salaries in the area start around $55,000.

"A person can come to us and invest less than $12,000, and they would quadruple that in first year they are working," he said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections