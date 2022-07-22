Tidewater Community College to freeze tuition and fees for 5th year in a row

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tidewater Community College will freeze tuition and fees for another year.

Students will have their tuition and fees frozen for the 2022-2023 academic year after a unanimous decision was announced on July 21 by the State Board for Community Colleges.

This marks the fifth year in a row that the board has voted to hold tuition and fees steady for in-state students who account for more than nine out of every ten students served by Virginia’s Community Colleges.

The State Board’s decision means TCC’s in-state tuition and mandatory fees will remain at $185.35 per credit hour. The State Board also maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which for TCC is $385.45 per credit hour.

Community college tuition and mandatory fees are about one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.

“With prices rising on everything from food to gas, we are grateful for the decision by the State Board to freeze tuition and fees for our students. This reaffirms a commitment to removing barriers to higher education and ensuring access and affordability for our students and their families,” said TCC President Marcia Conston.