Tidewater Community College’s Shakespeare in the Grove returns after hiatus due to pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Tidewater Community College’s Shakespeare in the Grove is back after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be back with this community gem that welcomes hundreds to the Chesapeake Campus for an evening of theatre under the stars,” said Kelly Gillerlain, dean of Chesapeake Campus. “This family-friendly event is a great way to get outside and enjoy a warm summer night.”

Shakespeare in the Grove includes free, outdoor public performances that will be held June 23 to June 27, starting at 8 p.m.

“Twelfth Night or What You Will” is a play set on the rum-soaked streets of Port Royal in 1692. A cast and crew of more than 20 student and veteran actors and 15 technicians will bring the comedy play to life.

It is the fifth production at the new outdoor “grove” platform, which is located behind the Pass Building on TCC’s Chesapeake Campus.

Guests should bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic dinner. Insect repellent is also recommended.

Refreshments, including, popcorn, ice cream, and burgers, can also be purchased on-site from the Kiwanis Club of Chesapeake.