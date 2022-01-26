Watch
Tidewater Rehabilitation in desperate need of towels for pelicans recovering from frostbite

Wilfredo Lee/AP
One of two rehabilitated brown pelicans being released back into the wild by the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, sits in a crate Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. According to Pelican Harbor, one of the rehabilitated pelicans was diagnosed with botulism and had a hook in its stomach while the other had a massive pouch tear that is now healed. They has rehabilitated 433 birds and wildlife from Miami Beach over the past year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 19:00:31-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A wildlife rehab facility is in desperate need of towels and is asking the community for donations.

Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education (TREE) provides wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education. On Monday, they posted on Facebook asking the community for help.

TREE says they need bath or beach towels for the pelicans recovering from frostbite and exposure. They say the pelicans are in desperate need.

To donate, drop off towels at 948 Morgan Trail and/or at Tubbs Used Auto Parts at 2215 E Indian River Road. People can also donate by messaging them on Facebook.

TREE also says they need a new washing machine. They are asking the community to provide any information where they can get a commercial washing machine donated or at a reduced price. The washer needs to be a regular voltage, electric machine.

As of Tuesday evening, TREE has received $215 in donations, according to their Facebook page.

