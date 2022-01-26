Tidewater Rehabilitation in desperate need of towels for pelicans recovering from frostbite

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A wildlife rehab facility is in desperate need of towels and is asking the community for donations.

Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education (TREE) provides wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education. On Monday, they posted on Facebook asking the community for help.

TREE says they need bath or beach towels for the pelicans recovering from frostbite and exposure. They say the pelicans are in desperate need.

To donate, drop off towels at 948 Morgan Trail and/or at Tubbs Used Auto Parts at 2215 E Indian River Road. People can also donate by messaging them on Facebook.

TREE also says they need a new washing machine. They are asking the community to provide any information where they can get a commercial washing machine donated or at a reduced price. The washer needs to be a regular voltage, electric machine.

As of Tuesday evening, TREE has received $215 in donations, according to their Facebook page.