Tidewater Ukrainian School returns to the classroom as more refugee students flee war

While schools all across Virginia have already started a new academic year, one more school is still gearing up to return to the classroom: Tidewater Ukrainian School. They resume classes this Saturday.

"Our school was established in 2016," said the school's director, Oleksandra Arkhangelska. "You can come here and you can keep up your culture."

The Tidewater Ukrainian School is the only Ukrainian cultural school in Hampton Roads. They've been seeing an influx of students as Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

"When I figured out that we have a Ukrainian School in Hampton Roads, I was like, thank God," said Dariia Milan, whose kids attend Tidewater Ukrainian School.

Operating purely as a nonprofit, the school doesn't have its own space, despite being such a vital resource to families immigrating to the U.S. The Tidewater Ukranian School operates out of a small room in the back of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach.

"In Hampton Roads, we have about a million people, and we have only one Ukrainian school," added Oleksandra.

The school helps families like the Milans, who immigrated to America from Ukraine and have experienced Russia's attacks firsthand.

"Last time when I was in Ukraine, and when we had a missile attack, I heard part of the missile fall [and] the sound was so loud it felt so close," said Dariia Milan. "And I saw my whole life in like just one minute. Not everybody can understand that pain and that fear."

As the war continues, the Tidewater Ukrainian School is seeing increases in enrollment.

While the nonprofit operates completely on tuition and donations, oftentimes they waive or discount fees for refugee families. Many arrive without enough clothes or money.

"Being a nonprofit is not easy," said Oleksandra. "When Ukrainian people come to America, they need clothes, or they need a bed or table or something. We provide as much support as we can to people who arrive. Also if they have questions with documents or translations or just [need] emotional support."

WTKR News 3 // Ian Teasly

While the classes help kids develop both their English and Ukrainian language skills, most importantly, Oleksandra says, it gives Ukrainian children a sense of community.

"They feel more welcomed and confident about their language and being in America," added Oleksandra. "It's amazing that Hampton Roads has such a unique establishment where you can come and learn the culture, just enjoy a picnic or our holidays."

With enough community support, Oleksandra is hopeful the school can help even more students.

"Years down the line, it would be amazing to have our own space," she said. "If we could get our own space, we could welcome everybody on a daily basis."

Dariia says the Saturday school has been transformative for her two children, Viktoriia and Valerii.

"Once they came here for the first time, they said 'Oh, wow, that is so cool, this is so great, we made so many friends, it was so amazing,'" she said.

WTKR News 3 // Ian teasly

While Tidewater Ukrainian School is always accepting donations, people are also welcome to take classes. Oleksandra says you do not have to be Ukrainian to attend the school.

"We would like our American neighbors to join our school," said Oleksandra. "We have a big Ukrainian community, we want to share our culture and share our songs and dance and food. We also accept donations, of course, because we really need help. Ukraine needs help."

Anyone interested is welcome to reach out to Tidewater Ukrainian School through this email: TidewaterUA@Gmail.com.