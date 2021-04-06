TNCC's auditorium roof collapses at Hampton campus

HAMPTON, Va. - A portion of a building's roof at Thomas Nelson Community College collapsed Monday afternoon.

School officials say a portion of the roof of Templin Hall, home of the Dr. Mary T. Christian Auditorium, collapsed.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

“We are extremely fortunate no one was in the building at the time of the collapse,” said Dr. Porter Brannon, the College’s president.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, campus police, plant services, college officials, and Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, responded to the incident.

They say when crews arrived it was determined that a roof in the area of the auditorium collapsed.

TNCC Police were on scene to secure the area and fire crews shut off all utilities to the building.

Officials say Templin Hall had been closed for classes and to the public since the spring 2020 semester, due to the pandemic.

Templin Hall will remain closed until further notice. The Hampton campus library shares a wall with Templin Hall, so out of caution, the library will also remain closed until further notice.

No other buildings on the Hampton campus appear to have been affected by this incident.