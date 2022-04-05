To-go cocktails extended in Virginia until July 2024 after Gov. Youngkin signs 2 bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed two bills into law Monday that will extend cocktails to-go in the Commonwealth until July 1, 2024.

Youngkin signed HB 426 and SB 254 into law. Until now, current law stated to-go drinks would be available only until July 1 of this year.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, to-go cocktails provide increased support for the hospitality industry, which is still struggling to bounce back from COVID-19.

“Virginia’s bars and restaurants can rest a bit easier knowing cocktails to-go are here to stay for another two years,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “This revenue-generating measure has provided much-needed support for local hospitality businesses and increased convenience for Virginia’s consumers. We thank Governor Youngkin and the legislature for extending cocktails to-go.”

During the pandemic, more than 35 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go as an economic relief measure.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have passed legislation to make to-go cocktails permanent. Twelve other states passed legislation to allow them to-go on a temporary basis.