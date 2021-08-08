Sunday is the last day to purchase back-to-school items, appliances tax-free in Virginia

This weekend was the perfect weekend to save money on back-to-school shopping, because it was Tax-Free Weekend across Virginia. The once-a-year weekend ends Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Shoppers won’t need to pay state and local sales tax on back-to-school supplies so long as each item is $20 or less. The same goes for clothes and shoes that are $100 or less per item.

Appliances like generators, up to $1,000 each, or appliances that are Energystar or Watersense compliant, up to $2,500 each and for non-commercial use, are also exempt from sales taxes. Other items such as batteries and flashlights are also exempt up to a limited amount per item.

The Virginia Department of Taxation compiled lists on their website to help shoppers figure out what is exempt and up to how much.

"This is a great opportunity to save some money and also stock up on what you might need for school, for emergency preparedness, and if you need to purchase a major appliance, this is a great time to do that.” Stephanie Benson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Taxation, told News 3.

If you do not feel like going to the store, Benson added Tax-Free Weekend benefits also extend to online purchases.