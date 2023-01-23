Watch Now
Today marks 3rd anniversary of Officer Katie Thyne's death

Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne was killed in the line of duty in Jan. 2020.
Flags ordered to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Officer Katie Thyne
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 12:39:34-05

Today, Jan. 23, 2023, marks the three-year anniversary of Officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne’s death.

Three years ago, Katie, an officer with the Newport News Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop at the Monitor Merrimac Overlook. The driver, Vernon Green, accelerated his vehicle while they were speaking, dragging Katie along before he crashed. She died from her injuries.

Katie left behind many loved ones, including her wife Whitlee Cavanaugh and her daughter Raegan.

Last November, a jury found Green guilty of killing Katie. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

