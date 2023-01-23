Today marks 3rd anniversary of Officer Katie Thyne's death

Today, Jan. 23, 2023, marks the three-year anniversary of Officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne’s death.

RELATED: Family of Katie Thyne says justice served after killer's guilty verdict

Three years ago, Katie, an officer with the Newport News Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop at the Monitor Merrimac Overlook. The driver, Vernon Green, accelerated his vehicle while they were speaking, dragging Katie along before he crashed. She died from her injuries.

Katie left behind many loved ones, including her wife Whitlee Cavanaugh and her daughter Raegan.

RELATED: Trial begins for man accused of killing Newport News officer

Last November, a jury found Green guilty of killing Katie. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17.