News 3 is warning you about a recall that may affect you.

Sakar international is recalling their Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-Purpose Helmets.

The company says the helmet does not comply with positional stability and retention system requirements of the United States. Which basically means if you crash the helmet may not protect you.

This helmet is sold only at Walmart but the company says don't return it there. They ask that you

stop using the helmet and contact them for instructions to receive a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card.

